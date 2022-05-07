'Look at all options': St. Louis organizers strategize after Chicago parade shooting

Witnesses and investigators in Highland Park were quick to identify a key aspect of the event: a gunman positioned on a roof above shooting at the crowds below.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Less than two weeks after overseeing the PrideSTL parade through downtown St. Louis, Jordan Braxton saw news of the Highland Park mass shooting, immediately thinking "not again."

"It shocked me," Braxton said. "We know how much hard work goes into planning these things and you think you cover all of your bases and then something like this comes up."

Braxton says PrideSTL festivities brought out about 200 groups to the parade and more than 400,000 people during the entire weekend.

As news of the Chicago-area tragedy spread, witnesses and investigators were quick to identify a key aspect of the event: a shooter positioned on a roof above shooting dozens of rounds at the crowds below.

"I think in the climate today you have got to look at all options," St. Louis Public Safety Director Dan Isom said of the possibility of more police attention on rooflines for future events.

Isom said they have always increased staffing for the city's major permitted events, but they will now be shifting their strategy.

"Unless there's a dignitary, typically we don't cover all buildings. If there a dignitary in town, that's more of an issue. But, moving forward, all of those things need to be looked at," he said.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Dept. representatives wrote to 5 On Your Side that they also "utilize resources such as our mobile SkyCop cameras to provide extra coverage."