Parking enforcement to resume in St. Louis on June 1

The city will begin enforcing parking rules again on June 1. Parking meter enforcement will begin June 8

ST. LOUIS — Parking enforcement will return on June 1 after being on hold for more than a month in an effort to limit the spread and economic hardship of the coronavirus.

Starting June 1, the city will start enforcement of illegal parking, including:

Street sweeping days

No parking zones

Fire hydrants

Vacant lots

Improper diagonal directions

Enforcement of parking meters will restart on June 8. Additional information about adjustments to late penalties as the economy begins to reopen will be available in the coming days.

“As Treasurer, I have been laser focused on helping St. Louisans safely survive these challenging economic times,” said Treasurer Tishaura Jones in a news release. “We are working on a safe, phased return. If you need more help, please sign up for a free, online 1-on-1 financial counseling session or class with our Office of Financial Empowerment at stlofe.org.”

The following changes will remain in place until enforcement returns:

Parking meters will be free, and no tickets will be written.

Penalties will be frozen through May.

All hearings for parking ticket adjudication will be rescheduled.

Suspension of parking enforcement began on April 2 and was part of a widespread effort to limit the spread and economic impact of the coronavirus.