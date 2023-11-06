'We have to do something:' St. Louis pastor launches 'Youth Empowerment Program' to keep children safe

The 8-week program, geared toward 3rd to 8th graders, will focus on a different topic each week ranging from identity to managing anger.

ST. LOUIS — A local pastor is trying to make the community safer for children, as more of them become victims of gun violence.

Bishop Michael Robinson launched City Hope, when he saw a need in the St. Louis area's unhoused community.

Now, he's launched Urban Hope, as Robinson's turning his focus to keeping the youngest generation safe.

"Look at what's going on in our city. The numbers are ridiculous. We have to do something," he said.

The doors on 4001 Maffit Avenue open up once a week, according to Robinson.

"This is wonderful on Sunday to have our sanctuary filled with people," he said.

Robinson is now taking the meaning of that word to a whole other level though.

"We want to make full use of this space and what better way to do it than to keep our young people safe," he said.

It's an idea that Robinson's had for a while.

"We were just still not totally ready for it," he said.

According to Robinsons, that was until the first weekend in May, when there were 11 shootings across the city in less than a 48-hour time span.

"When we saw those numbers and we saw what was going on in the community, we said, we have to begin now. We can fly this plane and build it at the same time," he said.

After just three weeks of planning, Robinson officially announced Urban Hope's 'Youth Empowerment Program.'

"We want to catch those young people and begin to instill some information in them, some knowledge and some wisdom concerning who they really are, their potential. We want to really unleash their potential and teach them to know that there's a better way," he said.

The 8-week program, geared toward 3rd to 8th graders, will focus on a different topic each week.

The first week, according to Robinson, they will focus on identity.

"It helps us to teach our young people not only to value their life, but to value someone else's life. We feel that if they learn the value of life, they would not be so quick to try and take someone else's," he said.

Robinson said they'll also touch on things, like how to manage anger.

"Some of the things that they may be seeing in the streets, they don't have to model that behavior. Teaching our young people how to manage their aggression, how to handle those moments where you get a little upset and what to do. What are some avenues that you can take? What is another outlet that you can take to manage your anger?" he said.

While it won't change overnight, Robinson prays this makes an impact on his community.

"I'm not sure if it's going to be the best answer, but I do believe that it is an answer to what's going on," he said.

Robinson is hopeful that having his doors open could create a brand-new kind of sanctuary.

"We have to begin to touch their heart and touch their mind in order to see some change happen," he said.

The program officially starts Wednesday, June 14. Sessions will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A dinner, available for the whole family, will be served at 7 p.m.

Spots are still available. To register and learn more information you can contact Bishop Michael Robinson at 314-546-8013 or Executive Director Darius White at 314-456-4082.