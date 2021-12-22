St. Louis pauses application process for $500 assistance payments after 10,000 apply

Less than a week after opening the application process, the city already has more than 10,000 applications. There are 9,300 payments available.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis is pressing pause on the applications for the $500 direct cash assistance after getting more than 10,000 applications in only four days.

The United Way is now working to process and review the applications to make sure eligible city families get their money as quickly as possible. The funds will help thousands of families make ends meet.

“Trusting families to spend money where they need it most helps put food on the table while putting money back into our communities,” St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said in a Zoom press conference.

A spokesman for the mayor's office said applicants will get a notification once their application has been approved or denied. The money will be distributed as a digital card or will be mailed out. It should take about 10 to 15 days once processed for people to receive their funds.

The eligibility requirements to receive one of the 9,300 cash payments are as follows:

City Residency: You must be a City of St. Louis resident. Confirm that you live in St. Louis City by checking your address on the City website. Income Threshold: You must earn at or under 80% of the Area Median Income. You can check the income requirement by checking the table in section two of this page on the city's website. Loss of Income: You must have suffered lost income due to the COVID-19 crisis. Those reasons can include, but are not limited to, cut hours, job loss, funeral expenses or treatment costs.