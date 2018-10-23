ST. LOUIS — You may have seen ads for the St Louis Pet Expo at the Family Arena in St Charles pop up on your Facebook page recently. But the Better Business Bureau is asking people to be careful.

A release from the BBB said the event was advertised at the St. Charles Family Arena for Nov. 10 and 11, but they talked with the Family Arena and the venue says there's nothing booked for the Pet Expo for the weekend.

The owner says his company is in a dispute with the BBB and they don't acknowledge them, calling the BBB biased and dishonest. He says there's also an injunction with the Family Arena about the contract that says they have to hold the event there.

A post on the event's Facebook page said the lawsuit prevented them from releasing a new date or location for the event before, but the Facebook page now says the event will be Nov. 17 and 18, at the Olympic Athletic Center in St. Charles.

The owner is also blaming another former Pet Expo employee, who he says is schizophrenic and caused cancellations.

The BBB said it has received 40 complaints in the past three years, and this isn't the first time the BBB has issued a warning about the St. Louis-based company, also known as Amazing Pet Expositions LLC. Last year, the organization canceled the pet expo just days before it was supposed to happen.

They said online last year that the company grew so fast that their bookkeeper lost track of their finances. Then, the accountant they hired to fix it came to believe she was Moses on a mission to stop the company's COO whom she believed to be Satan.

