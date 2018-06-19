ST. LOUIS — Royce Martin found the perfect summer job. The piano prodigy gives tours at the Scott Joplin House, where the king of ragtime piano once lived in St. Louis. If you're wondering, yes, the 18-year-old plays ragtime. And classical. Royce can play pretty much what he wants to which is pretty amazing considering he started playing less than five years ago.

"I’m never really content. I hear people say 'You’re good for this amount of time' and I think that’s cool. I really do appreciate that sentiment, but I never really feel like I’m really reaching how good I want to be at that time," said Martin.

In November Royce auditioned for his dream school, the Berklee College of Music in Boston. Famous alumni include former Tonight Show bandleader Kevin Eubanks, music producer Quincy Jones, John Mayer, and Melissa Ethridge. In December, Royce learned online he'd been accepted.

"I just remember going out to call my mom and my sister to share the news," said Martin. "I was super excited and I’m excited now."

Royce gives credit to several instructors and especially to the non-profit Pianos for People, which provided him several pianos and his first lessons.

"Pianos for People specifically is like the foundation of my growth. I have to give them a lot of credit," said Martin.

Royce described himself as "driven" to succeed at Berklee and beyond.

"When I see my dreams come true, I want to have the knowledge of where I came from for sure, but also be driven to want more, but not in an unhealthy way."

Royce is raising money to pay for college expenses. If you'd like to contribute, click here.

