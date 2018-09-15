ST. LOUIS - Melo’s Pizzeria in St. Louis was named the best pizza joint in Missouri by CNN Money.

The pizzeria, located at 2438 McNair Ave., opened in 2016 tucked into a converted garage behind Blues City Deli. Melo’s is the brainchild of Joey Valenza, son of Blues City Owner Vince Valenza.

Melo’s has limited hours and only operates on Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The pizzeria features 13-inch whole pies with either regular cheese, white or tomato pie and your choice of toppings such as mushrooms, cherry peppers, pepperoni or sausage, among others.

CNN partnered with Yelp to find the best pizza joint in every state. All the eateries featured on its list are in the “pizza” category on Yelp and are measured using an algorithm that looks at the number of reviews and star rating for each business.

