ST. LOUIS — All playgrounds in St. Louis are closed.

This will remain in effect as long as the city's stay at home order is in place, according to a press release from the St. Louis health department.

"For social distancing to be effective, there has to be an emphasis on physical distancing to limit interactions with others,” said Fredrick Echols, Director of Health for the City of St. Louis.

Echols said there have been gatherings at city playgrounds, and "the social mixing that’s occurring at the playgrounds increases the risk of children contracting and/or spreading the virus."

City crews put up signs and tape around park entrances, according to a tweet by Mayor Lyda Krewson.

As of March 26, the health department reported 69 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 146 people being monitored and 21 pending tests approved by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

