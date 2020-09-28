x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Local News

St. Louis playgrounds reopen

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said the city is not encouraging visits to playgrounds, but will not restrict access
Credit: KSDK
File: Gravois Park playground

ST. LOUIS — After months of being closed and tape off, St. Louis city playgrounds reopened – despite hesitation from the city’s health department director.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said the city has posted signs asking people to stay 6 feet apart and practice good hygiene.

"Dr. Echols would tell you that he’s not enthusiastic about this, but you guys will have to decide that," St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said during her briefing Monday, referring to the city's acting public health director.

Krewson said the city will no longer tape off the parks.

"You parents can figure out what’s best for you kid and whether you can take the best precautions," she said.

St. Louis parks have been open for weeks, but playgrounds had remained closed.

#LiveWithLyda - Monday, September 28

Good afternoon and happy Monday, St. Louis! We are live from City Hall with an update on #COVID19 and other important topics! Send in your questions and join the conversation! #LiveWithLyda

Posted by Mayor Lyda Krewson on Monday, September 28, 2020

    

Related Articles