St. Louis playgrounds reopen

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said the city is not encouraging visits to playgrounds, but will not restrict access

ST. LOUIS — After months of being closed and tape off, St. Louis city playgrounds reopened – despite hesitation from the city’s health department director.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said the city has posted signs asking people to stay 6 feet apart and practice good hygiene.

"Dr. Echols would tell you that he’s not enthusiastic about this, but you guys will have to decide that," St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said during her briefing Monday, referring to the city's acting public health director.

Krewson said the city will no longer tape off the parks.

"You parents can figure out what’s best for you kid and whether you can take the best precautions," she said.

St. Louis parks have been open for weeks, but playgrounds had remained closed.