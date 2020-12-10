2 St. Louis officers, 1 driver taken to hospital after car crash

Police did not release information on the conditions of the officers or the other person who was injured

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis police officers and one person were taken to the hospital Sunday night after a crash involving three vehicles.

Around 6 p.m., the two officers in a St. Louis police SUV struck a vehicle at Goodfellow Boulevard and Lotus Avenue in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. That vehicle then struck a third vehicle.

The police officers and the driver of the vehicle struck by police were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Photos from the scene show damage to the front end of a police SUV.