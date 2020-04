Anyone with information on where Darrion Cole might be is asked to call 911

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help to locate a man who was last seen more than a month ago on March 26.

Darrion Cole was last seen leaving his home in the 3200 block of University.

He suffers from severe mental illness and needs his medication, police said.

Cole was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket and beige pants.

Anyone with information on where Cole might be is asked to call 911 or the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department immediately.