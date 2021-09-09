St. Louis police SUV flips onto roof after 3-vehicle crash

Police have not said if there were any injuries in the crash

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a St. Louis police patrol vehicle was involved in a crash early Thursday morning.

The three-car crash happened after midnight in the area of Marcus Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in north city.

At the scene, a 5 On Your Side photographer observed a St. Louis police SUV overturned. The airbags had deployed and there was glass scattered on the ground. Two other vehicles were damaged.