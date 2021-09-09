St. Louis police SUV flips onto roof after 3-vehicle crash

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a St. Louis police patrol vehicle was involved in a crash early Thursday morning.
The three-car crash happened after midnight in the area of Marcus Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in north city.
At the scene, a 5 On Your Side photographer observed a St. Louis police SUV overturned. The airbags had deployed and there was glass scattered on the ground. Two other vehicles were damaged.
Police have not said what caused the crash or if there were any injuries. This is a developing story and will be updated as we confirm more details.