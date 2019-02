ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a St. Louis Metropolitan police car was set on fire Wednesday night.

Officers received a call for a ‘vehicle fire’ involving a marked police car around 11:50 p.m. The St. Louis Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.

The car was parked and unoccupied at the time of the incident. Police said the damage is considered minor.

Police do not have any suspects in custody.