Watch live: St. Louis Police Chief Hayden to announce retirement, sources say

John Hayden has served as the city's Chief of Police since 2017

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden is expected to announce Wednesday he will be retiring in late February and city leaders plan to conduct a national search for his replacement, sources tell 5 On Your Side.

Former Mayor Lyda Krewson’s administration appointed Hayden to police commissioner in December 2017 after the abrupt retirement of then-Chief Sam Dotson on Krewson's first day in office.

Hayden, 55, has been with the department for 35 years and has served as the city’s 35th Chief of Police.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has never hired a chief from outside its own ranks, but has conducted pricey national searches in the past.

Mayor Tishaura Jones’ office announced she will be joining Hayden Wednesday afternoon for a “major announcement” along with Director of Public Safety Dan Isom. Isom served as the department’s 33rd police chief before his retirement in 2013. While he was chief, Hayden served as his commander of internal affairs.

As public safety director, he will now be tasked with hiring the department’s next chief.

Jones told 5 On Your Side's Rhyan Henson on the campaign trail she believed leadership in the city's Public Safety Division needed to "go in a different direction." That included then-Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards and Hayden.

“Everything is on the table,” Jones told Henson in March. “That means every department the mayor is responsible for.

"Unfortunately, there are no sacred cops. We have to go in a different direction and either fortunately or unfortunately we have to interview everyone responsible for keeping our city safe. If they aren’t a part of the plan or solution, maybe they should try and find employment elsewhere.”

Hayden’s tenure as chief has been marked by the highest homicide rate in the city’s history – though homicide totals are trending down this year.

At the peak of the violence, Hayden once told 5 On Your Side, “every police chief owns their homicide rate.”

He moved away from the hot-spot policing strategy the previous administration deployed, focusing instead on a larger high-crime area in north St. Louis that became known as “Hayden’s rectangle.” During the past year, the department has moved back to more of a hot-spot approach, focusing on pockets of high-crime areas.

As chief, Hayden has overseen the second largest police department in the state with an authorized strength of more than 1,300 sworn officers and more than 400 civilian employees. He oversees an annual budget of $170 million, a third of the city’s budget, according to his online biography.

Before becoming chief, Hayden split his time between investigative and administrative assignments. He served as a commander in the North Patrol Division from 2013- 2017. Before that, he oversaw the Internal Affairs Division.

Hayden served as the executive aide to then-Chief Joe Mokwa from 2001-2007. He also served as both an instructor and training coordinator in the police academy.

Hayden has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Washington University where he played college football and a master’s degree in management from Fontbonne University. He was accepted into Saint Louis University’s School of Law and has completed more than 50 credits in its Juris Doctorate Program. He has also completed 15 hours of graduate coursework in Theological Studies at the Covenant Theological Seminary.

Hayden is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., the Police Executive Research Forum, the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the Major Cities Police Chiefs Association. He has served as a Deacon at Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis since 1998.