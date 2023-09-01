New St. Louis police chief shares optimistic message with department

Robert J. Tracy took over the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Monday.

ST. LOUIS — The new chief of police for the City of St. Louis shared an optimistic and forward-looking message with the department Monday.

The email was sent by Robert Tracy, whose first day leading the department was Monday. The email read:

Good morning,

As I prepare to be sworn in as the next Commissioner of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, I wanted to share a message with you. While I have had the occasion to meet some members of this fine department already, I look forward to the opportunity to meet and work with and learn from each of you.

It is a true honor to be appointed to this position, and I am eager for the days, weeks, and months ahead as we embark upon the next chapter of this organization and its service to St. Louis. The time I have spent in St. Louis already has shown me just how much this city has to offer and just how invested members of the community are in its success. There is a palpable sense of hope and potential that has been common in each of the conversations and meetings I have had, and it has quickly become clear just how many stakeholders are rooting for the success of our department.

In my experience in the police departments in New York City, Chicago, and Wilmington, I have seen the true transformations that can occur when police departments implement proven, evidence-based crime strategies. These approaches enhance public safety, strengthen police-community relationships, and improve morale owing to the ability of each member of a police agency to make a difference.

In the weeks and months to come, we will work together to roll out a number of new strategies and initiatives and will call upon each of you to take a leadership role - regardless of rank or assignment - as we work together to address the plague of violent crime that has affected St. Louis and so many cities like ours. And while there is hard work ahead of us, I am confident you will find fulfillment and reward as we achieve our objectives and make St. Louis safer for everyone in our city.

Respectfully,

Commissioner Robert J. Tracy

5 On Your Side will share details of "evidence-based crime strategies" as they become available.