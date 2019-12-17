ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police released dash cam video of an officer-involved shooting that happened on Dec. 12. in The Grove.

Shortly after 2 a.m., police responded to a report of a robbery at White Castle on Manchester and Chouteau Avenue.

An officer said he spotted a man matching the suspect’s description in an alley off Manchester.

When the officer approached the man, he turned around and pointed a gun at the officer, which you can see in the video. The officer then got out of his car and began firing at the man.

The man was shot once in the knee and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He was treated for his injuries as has been released.

The 36-year-old officer wasn't injured.

Police said they are confident the man, 27, is the robbery suspect. Police also recovered his gun, a fully loaded .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol.

