ST. LOUIS — A dozen new lawsuits were filed against the city of St. Louis and multiple members of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department one year after the plaintiffs say they were assaulted and illegally arrested during protests.

In a press release, ArchCity Defenders and the law firm of Khazaeli Wyrsch said they filed 12 lawsuits on behalf of people who said they were illegally treated by police officers during protests after the Jason Stockley decision on the night of September 17, 2017.

The lawsuits allege officers used a technique known as kettling to surround protesters. The lawsuits also say officers grabbed people from outside the kettle and pulled them in before punching, kicking and pepper-spraying people.

Each suit is seeking an unspecified amount for compensatory and punitive damages.

A couple from Kansas City filed a similar lawsuit in September of 2017.

The mayor's office said the city has no comment at this time.

