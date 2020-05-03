ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department will welcome 25 new officers at a recruit class graduation ceremony Thursday.

The ceremony begins at 7 p.m. at Harris-Stowe State University.

Recruits from Recruit Class 2019-03 will be sworn in and receive their official police badges with Chief John Hayden, deputy chiefs and commanders in attendance.

Recruits have completed 33 weeks of classes and physical training in order to graduate.

The class did a final class run on Feb. 28, marking the end of their physical training program. "We are proud of them!" the department wrote on Facebook.

