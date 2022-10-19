Urn found on golf course in Forest Park, St. Louis police need help finding owner

St. Louis police say they are hoping someone will come forward to claim the urn.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police put out a call for help on Wednesday in identifying the owners of an urn found in August in Forest Park.

Police said Wednesday the urn was found Aug. 29 found by someone at Probstein Golf Course located at 6141 Lagoon Drive within Forest Park.

The urn was then sent off to St. Louis police's Property Custody Division and then sent to St. Louis Cremation in hopes of identifying the remains inside the urn and the urn's owner, police said.

After investigation by St. Louis Cremation, no identifying information was found on or inside the urn, and it was taken back to the property custody division for safe keeping.

St. Louis police said they are hoping someone will come forward to claim the urn, and have included a photo for identification. Anyone with information can call St. Louis police at 314-444-5603 for further instructions on claiming the urn.

