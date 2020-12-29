Dozens of detainees transferred from St. Louis City Justice Center after 'disturbance'

There were no injuries to staff or detainees

ST. LOUIS — Dozens of detainees were transferred from the St. Louis City Justice Center after a disturbance there Tuesday morning.

A group of detainees became "non-compliant" with staff about returning to their designated area and assigned cells, according to St. Louis Mayor Krewson's spokesperson Jacob Long. The detainees were upset with another group of detainees.

Corrections officials and the sheriff’s office worked together to deescalate the situation, Long said. Eventually, officers removed 56 detainees from the justice center. They are now being housed at the city's Medium Security Institution, which is often referred to as the Workhouse. There were no injuries to staff or detainees.

St. Louis police said officers responded to the justice center in a "support capacity."

The justice center is located at the intersection of Tucker Boulevard and Walnut Street in downtown St. Louis.