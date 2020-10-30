x
Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run in St. Louis

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to N. Grand Boulevard and Natural Bridge Avenue around 4:55 p.m.
ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian was hit by a car in north St. Louis Friday afternoon.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to N. Grand Boulevard and Natural Bridge Avenue around 4:55 p.m.

Police said the car who hit the man did not stop. A description of the vehicle has not been made available.

The man was transported to a hospital where his condition has not been made available. Police said he was conscious and breathing when he was transported. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

