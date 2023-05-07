St. Louis police looking for missing 89-year-old man with dementia

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-0001 or call 911.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for an 89-year-old man who has not been seen since early Sunday morning.

An Endangered Silver Advisory Alert was issued Sunday evening after 89-year-old Charles Rhone was reported missing from a home on Lee Avenue. According to the advisory, he was last seen walking east at 4665 Lee Avenue.

The alert said Rhone is about 5-foot-9 and 140 pounds with short hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a stocking cap, a white T-shirt and gray pants or shorts. The alert said Rhone has dementia.