A homicide investigation is underway.

ST. LOUIS — A man was found shot in the head in St. Louis Thursday night.

St. Louis police responded to the shooting a little after 9:30 p.m. Thursday night in the 1000 block of Theobald Street. They found the man shot inside a vehicle.

Police said the man was unconscious and not breathing when they arrived on the scene. A homicide investigation is underway.

It was unclear what led up to the shooting.