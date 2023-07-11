x
St. Louis police looking for missing 74-year-old man with dementia

Credit: SLMPD
Willie Lee Johnson

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for a missing man with dementia.

An Endangered Silver Advisory was issued for 74-year-old Willie Lee Johnson, who was last seen leaving a secured facility on the 2600 block of Magnolia Avenue at about 8:55 Monday night.

Police said Johnson is about 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds. He wears prescription glasses and was last seen wearing a blue sweater.

Johnson has dementia and diabetes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5338 or call 911.

