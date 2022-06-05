St. Louis police looking for missing man with dementia

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-2500 or dial 911.

ST. LOUIS — Police in St. Louis are looking for a man with dementia after he walked away from his home Friday night.

According to an Endangered Silver Advisory, 64-year-old Ricky Davis walked away from his home on Salena Street in the Marine Villa neighborhood of south St. Louis at around 7 p.m. He has not been seen since.

According to the advisory, Davis has gone missing previously and was located in Florissant or downtown St. Louis.

Davis is about 5-foot-7 and 190 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes. He was wearing a black and gray Rams hat, a green T-shirt and blue jeans.