St. Louis police looking for missing man last seen October 2021

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police detectives need help finding a man that a family member said has not been seen for more than four months.

Oscar Sewell, Jr., 53, was last seen by a family member on Oct. 15, 2021, a press release from St. Louis police said.

Sewell's sister contacted police on Dec. 22, 2021, and said she last saw him at her home in the 3200 block of Delmar Boulevard. She told police she usually sees him around the holidays, but she hadn't heard from him since October.

Detectives said they don't suspect any foul play, but the investigation is ongoing.

Police said Sewell has a tattoo on his right arm and a pierced left ear.