St. Louis police searching for missing man last seen on Jan. 12

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a missing man last seen on Jan. 12.

Alija Babahmetovic, 58, was last seen on Jan. 12, 2023, and was reported missing by his daughter on Jan. 17.

He is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 140 pounds and has a fair complexion, blue eyes and black and gray hair.

Police said he is possibly dealing with an unknown illness. Babahmetovic left behind medicine and discharge papers from an urgent care visit on Jan. 11.

According to police, Babahmetovic was last seen by his roommate on Jan. 12 when he left their apartment on foot near the intersection of Morganford Road and Loughborough Avenue.