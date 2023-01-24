St. Louis police searching for missing woman last seen on Jan. 6

Marlisha Love, 23, was last seen and heard from on Jan. 6, 2023. She was reported missing on Jan. 9.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.

Marlisha Love, 23, was last seen and heard from on Jan. 6. She was reported missing on Jan. 9.

Love is 5-foot-5-inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and was last seen with long cornrow braids. She also has tattoos of lips on her chest and full sleeve tattoos on her right arm and right leg.

Her mother said Love was going to a friend's house the night of Jan. 6. Another friend was with Love the day she was last seen.

The friend said Love requested to be dropped off at the White Castle at the intersection of Delmar Boulevard and Kingshighway Boulevard. The friend stated Love got into the passenger side of an older model white Chevy Suburban and left the location.

Her mother told police that it is unusual for her to not call home and her phone goes straight to voicemail.