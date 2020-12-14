St. Louis police need help identifying suspect wanted in assault of 11-year-old girl

The incident happened in St. Louis' Fox Park neighborhood on Saturday

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who is wanted in connection with the assault of an 11-year-old girl.

The incident happened in St. Louis' Fox Park neighborhood in the 2600 block of Nebraska Avenue.

According to a police report, on Dec. 12 around 9:20 a.m., an 11-year-old girl and her mother were preparing to take their puppy for a walk, which is when the mother realized she left a clean-up bag inside the house.

When she went back inside to get it, the puppy - which was properly leashed - began to pull toward the man and the 11-year-old girl asked him if the dog could sniff him. That's when the man immediately struck the girl in the face and knocked her to the ground, according to the police report.

The suspect then continued to walk. Police said the 11-year-old girl suffered from pain and redness to her face.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact a detective at 314-444-2500.