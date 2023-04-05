St. Louis police making non-emergency phone line fully automated

The system will route calls to the appropriate agency of the city or unit of the police department.

ST. LOUIS — Starting Thursday, residents who call the non-emergency phone line of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department will get a fully automated system.

According to a news release, the system will route calls to the appropriate agency of the city or unit of the police department. The move is an effort to alleviate some of the work for the department's 911 communications center.

The department's non-emergency number is 314-231-1212.

“Our dispatchers work hard every day handling a high volume of 911 calls to our Communications Center,” said Lt. Adam Koeln, commander of the department's communications division. “With the new automated non-emergency hotline, our goal is to provide better, more efficient services and response times to both emergency and non-emergency matters without compromising the overall level of service.”

The St. Louis County Police Department moved to an automated system for non-emergency calls earlier this year.