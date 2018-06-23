ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is mourning the death of one of its officers.

On Saturday around 11 a.m., St. Louis County

officers responded to a home in the 4600 block of Hannover Avenue for a report of an accidental injury.

When officers arrived, they found St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer Alexander Klein, 27, dead on the patio in the backyard of the home.

Officer Klein was off-duty at the time of the accident.

Police said the investigation suggests the incident was an accident, but an autopsy will determine the cause of death.

Officer Klein joined the department in August 2012 as a civilian dispatcher. In June 2013, he entered the police academy as a civilian recruit in training. He graduated in June 2014 and became a St. Louis police officer.

Klein is survived by his mother, father, stepfather, three brothers and many other family members and friends in addition to his police family.

© 2018 KSDK