Officer-involved shooting in St. Louis leaves suspect dead

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the area of Union Boulevard and Pershing Avenue

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in St. Louis Friday morning.

The shooting happened at the 275 On The Park apartment complex in the area of Union Boulevard and Pershing Avenue. At around 10:45 a.m., St. Louis police responded to the fourth floor of the complex for a report of shots being fired.

Officers went to an apartment where residents said the shots came from, broke down the door and found a man. Police Chief John Hayden said officers gave him commands to drop a weapon he was holding. Officials said the man started shooting at police and officers returned fire.

The man was killed in the shooting. He was found with two weapons in the apartment, a rifle and a pistol. Police have not released his name, but Hayden said he was 39 years old.

Union Boulevard is currently closed between Pershing Avenue and Lindell Boulevard while police investigate. An email was sent to residents in the complex urging them to remain in their apartments until police give an all-clear.