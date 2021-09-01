St. Louis police officer shot south of downtown St. Louis

The officer is 24 years old and has been with the department for 7 month

ST. LOUIS — An officer has been shot south of downtown St. Louis Friday night.

The officer, who is 24 years old and has been with the department for 7 months, was shot near the 900 block of LaSalle Park Court around 8 p.m. This is near LaSalle Park Village.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

According to a source, the officer was shot in the leg and was breathing and conscious when he was transported to an area hospital. The officer's condition has not been made available.

5 On Your Side's Christine Byers contributed to this report.