3 St. Louis police officers taken to hospital after crash

An unmarked St. Louis police car was involved in a crash near West Florissant and McLaran Avenue

ST. LOUIS — Three St. Louis city police officers have been taken to a hospital after a crash Thursday morning.

At around 11:30 a.m., an unmarked St. Louis police car was involved in a wreck near West Florissant and McLaran Avenue, which is in north St. Louis County.

A 5 On Your Side photojournalist at the crash scene saw two vehicles damaged on the road. A van had extensive damage on its right side and a blue sedan appeared to have frontend damage. Glass and pieces of the vehicles were visible on the road as a tow truck prepared to move one of the vehicles.

Three police officers were taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital by first responders, according to police. Several police officers and department cars were parked outside and near the hospital, at times blocking lanes while officers directed traffic.

A police department spokesperson said the officers' injuries appear to be non-life threatening at this time. They did not have an update on the officers' conditions.

The driver of the other vehicle also was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.