2 former St. Louis officers to be retried for roles in beating of undercover colleague

Dustin Boone and Christopher Myers will be retried on charges related to the assault of former colleague Luther Hall, who was working undercover at the time

ST. LOUIS — Two former St. Louis police officers will be retried on charges related to the assault of one of their former colleagues while he was working undercover as a protester in 2017.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday it will re-try Dustin Boone on a charge of deprivation of civil rights under the color of law and Christopher Myers with destroying evidence to impede an investigation. A new trial date had been set for June 7.

Both men along with a third, officer Steven Korte, spent the last two weeks in March on trial for the charges and others.

Korte was acquitted of all charges. Myers was acquitted of the deprivation of civil rights charge.

But the jury hung on whether Boone deprived officer Luther Hall of his civil rights and whether Myers knowingly destroyed his cellphone to impede the investigation into Hall’s assault.

Hall was working undercover as a protester to document property damage and other crimes on Sept. 17, 2017 after former officer Jason Stockley was acquitted of murdering a drug suspect in 2011.

U.S. Attorneys said there is a racial component to Hall’s case because he is Black and the officers who assaulted him are white.