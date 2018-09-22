ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating an incident involving a police officer recruit during a ride along in south St. Louis Saturday night.

Around 5:45 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 7700 block of Alaska for a disturbance call. When officers arrived, they were greeted by a woman and her dog at the door.

Police said officers told the woman to secure the dog but before she could, the dog burst through the door and lunged toward the officers.

One of the officers started firing shots, striking the dog, and one of the bullets hit the 29-year-old female recruit in the wrist.

Police said the recruit is being treated at St. Louis University Hospital and is expected to be released soon.

No other officers were injured during the incident.

Chief Hayden explains that 2 officers & 2 recruits were responding to a disturbance call on Alaska Ave. A pit bull lunged at the officers. One of the officers fired shots at the dog; shots hit both the dog and one of the police recruits in her wrist. She’s doing okay. @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/HKAWh2YxS3 — Rachel Menitoff (@RachelMenitoff) September 23, 2018

© 2018 KSDK