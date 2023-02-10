St. Louis police searching for endangered missing man

Mark Corwin, 28, withdrew money from a Brentwood ATM on Nov. 10 but hasn't been seen since.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an endangered missing man.

Mark Corwin, 28, was reported missing on Jan. 21 by his mother after last being seen on Oct. 9, 2022, in the area of Saint Louis University Hospital.

An investigation revealed he withdrew money at a Brentwood ATM on Nov. 10, 2022, but police haven't been able to track his whereabouts since.

Corwin is dealing with mental health conditions including PTSD, police said.

He is known to frequent St. Louis City, Brentwood and Shrewsbury.