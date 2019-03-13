ST. LOUIS — The email server belonging to St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's office was seized Tuesday as part of an ongoing grand jury investigation.

According to a statement given to 5 On Your Side by Gardner's spokeswoman, St. Louis police and an attorney working with a special prosecutor arrived at the office around 3 p.m. to execute a search warrant and get the server.

The server was returned, according to the same statement, around 4 p.m. What, if anything, was taken off of it and kept as potential evidence remains unclear.

Gardner's spokeswoman said the move, "temporarily interrupted the Circuit Attorney's Office's full use of its computer system that is central to its efforts to keep the citizens of our city safe."

Roy L. Austin, Jr., an attorney working in the office, went a step further and blasted the seizure as an attempt to "intimidate and humiliate" Gardner.

"In my decades of work in the criminal justice system, I have never seen a chief prosecutor treated this way by a court or a police department," he said.

In the statement, the office also heavily criticized the timing of the seizure.

It came "moments" before the Missouri Court of Appeals issued an order stopping the execution of the search warrant in question, according to Gardner's spokeswoman.

Gardner had appealed a lower court's ruling that denied her attempts to squash the search warrant seeking electronic information from her office's servers.

In court filings, Gardner said Circuit Judge Michael Mullen abused his power by issuing "a series of erroneous decisions that now threaten to allow the raid and seizure of massive amounts of confidential and irrelevant electronic information stored on the servers of the Circuit Attorney’s Office."

In the appeals court's ruling halting the search warrant until further notice, Mullen was given until March 22 to respond.

The search warrant in question is the second such one tied to a grand jury investigation and special prosecutor that are looking into alleged perjury and potential other crimes by former FBI agent William Don Tisaby.

Gardner had hired Tisaby in 2018 to help investigate ex-Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, who was indicted for allegedly taking a picture of a partially naked woman without her permission.

The circuit attorney's office later dismissed the case.

In its statement, the office said Gardner is "not party" to the special prosecutor's perjury investigation.