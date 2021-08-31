St. Louis police still looking for 5 men wanted in connection to shooting

Police are searching for a group of men they say are "armed and dangerous" in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metropolitan Police are still looking for five men they consider to be armed and dangerous after a shooting earlier this month.

On August 12 police were called to the 1000 block of Hi-Pointe where they found two 19-year-old men. One of them had been shot in the stomach.

Detectives learned through investigation that the two men were riding in a stolen SUV when they were shot. The man who was struck by gunfire was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Police detectives in the south patrol division released surveillance photos to the public last week hoping somebody could identify the men. Four men are pictured in the photos.

As of Tuesday, the men had not been located.

Detectives also want people to keep an eye out for the SUV that was used in the crime. It is a black Nissan Armada with a sunroof.

Police say that you should not approach them and are urged to call 911.

Call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and ask to speak with a 2nd District Detective by calling 314-444-0100 if you have any information about these men.

Anyone who would like to anonymously report a tip should contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html