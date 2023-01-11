Police seek public's help locating suspect in 2022 fatal hit-and-run

St. Louis detectives are searching for Ronald Berry, 34, who is charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter after a fatal hit-and-run last year.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run in January 2022.

St. Louis detectives are searching for Ronald Berry, 34, who is charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter after a fatal hit-and-run last year.

The incident occurred shortly after 10 a.m. on Jan. 12, 2022, at the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Riverview Boulevard.

A 2002 Pontiac Bonneville was traveling westbound on West Florissant Avenue at a high rate of speed when he ran a red light at Riverview Boulevard where he hit a 2017 Ford Fusion.

The driver of the Pontiac Bonneville fled the scene, according to St. Louis police.

The driver of the Ford Fusion was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as Shawntae Herron, 45, of Florissant.

If anyone knows him or his whereabouts, they are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477). Citizens can also call a Detective at 314-444-0001; however, be advised, tips submitted directly to detectives are not eligible for CrimeStoppers’ rewards.