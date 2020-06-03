ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police patrol officers spend most of their days in uniform, but they also know a thing or two about dressing in a suit and tie.

Two officers visited Sumner High School Friday morning to "mentor young men about how to dress for success," according to the department's tweet.

"The discussions were centered around future plans in regards to higher education, having pride in yourself and personal accountability for decisions made," said St. Louis Metropolitan Police Sgt. Keith Barrett, who attended the event along with Sgt. Donny Walters.

This is the third year of the "Suits to Success" program at Sumner High School.

