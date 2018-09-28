ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is raising the red flag when it comes to suicide awareness and prevention. The SLMPD, along with Project Hurt, will put suicide awareness flags in front of all three patrol stations starting Friday afternoon.

The Centers for Disease Control says between 1999-2016 suicides spiked in 49 of 50 states.

In Missouri, they rose 36.4 percent and in Illinois, they rose 22.8 percent.

It’s a statistic Sandy Crowder knows all too well.

“Looking back there were some signs but again in my mind, I was thinking there’s no way,” she said when talking about her late husband, Mark Crowder.

Mark was grief-stricken over his brother, Wade’s suicide in 2017.

“His parents said take care of your little brother and he just felt like he let his brother down and let his parents down,” Sandy said.

Six months ago, Mark’s grief and guilt led to his own suicide.

Sandy said, “He loved his family. I never thought he would end his life the way he did.”

Two brothers that possibly could have been saved with a simple, new tool developed by Dr. Posner Gerstenhaber at Columbia University.

It’s called the Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale. It is six simple questions about suicidal behaviors and thoughts that anyone can ask. The scale has even been adopted by the CDC as how to identify and help a suicidal person.

“My friend, Kevin Hines, survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge and he said that people who are considering suicide want someone to save them,” said Dr. Posner Gerstenhaber.

Asking the “yes or no” questions requires no training. A person’s demographic makes no difference. The six questions are always the same.

Any “yes” answer to a question means the person needs help from a professional. However, a “yes” answer to the last 3 questions about planning a suicide means the person needs to be escorted to the emergency room immediately.

“Fifty percent of suicides have seen their primary care doctor the month before they die. We should be asking {these questions} the way we monitor for blood pressure,” said Dr. Posner Gerstenhaber.

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

For more information about the Columbia Suicide Severity Scale, click here.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Click here for more information about how you can help this weekend at Creve Coeur Park.

