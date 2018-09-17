FLORISSANT, Mo. — It’s been almost 15 months since the friendly fire incident involving two St. Louis policemen. Milton Green was shot in the arm and those close to him say a return to law enforcement is unlikely. A fundraiser is planned for September 23.

”He's the primary breadwinner for his family and it has become very difficult for him to provide for him and his children. And so, he's fallen behind,” said retired police sergeant Clarence Hines of the Ethical Society of Police.

Hines has known Green since training him at the police academy more than a decade ago.

“He was the kind of officer when he arrived on the scene, he was the kind of officer that everyone would be comfortable talking to,” said Hines.

June 21, 2017, after a police chase, a stolen car crashed in the 5900 block of Astra Avenue near Green’s home. When Green came out of his house to assist, two officers ordered him to the ground. Green complied and after the officers recognized the 11-year police veteran, they told him to stand up and walk toward them. That’s when a 36-year old white officer arrived and shot Green in the arm, apparently not recognizing him. It remains unclear why the officer felt threatened enough to fire at Green, since police reports indicate he complied with all orders.

Hines said he’s not surprised Green came out of his house to help.

“Some officers may have stayed in the house, but he was a lawman through and through,” said Hines. “And even in that moment, he came out because he wanted to.”

St. Louis Metropolitan Police said via email the officer involved in the shooting is still employed by the department.

The fundraiser on September 23 will be held Montrey's Cigar Lounge, 401 S. Florissant Rd., 314-473-1859. Hours are 1-6 p.m., and up to 15 percent of sales will go to Milton Green and his family.

