St. Louis postpones National Night Out due to pandemic

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis has postponed National Night Out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that fosters relationships between police and residents and “strengthens neighborhood camaraderie.”

After consulting with the health department, the city decided to postpone the event out of an abundance of caution, according to Jacob Long, director of communications for the mayor’s office.

The event was originally scheduled for Oct. 6.

“The Neighborhood Stabilization Team is saddened by this difficult decision, but believes this is the responsible thing to do to prioritize everyone’s health and safety,” Long said.