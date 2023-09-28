St. Louis-area localities consider private policing as SLMPD battles officer shortage

The owner of The City's Finest, LLC said he considers his service a partnership to supplement the police department and officers' pay.

ST. LOUIS — Local communities are shelling out cash for private policing. The demand continues to grow.

“Our goal is to make sure crime isn't occurring or at least deter it,” Rob Betts, the head of The City’s Finest, said.

It's the only company in the Bi-state that provides services like this. It comes as the St. Louis Police Department continues to battle a shortage of officers.

Now in its 17th year, Betts’ company hires off-duty officers to serve both the city and county.

On Thursday, 5 On Your Side learned the 3rd District of the department is back to normal after numerous officers called off sick Wednesday. That led to officers in the 4th District having to cover for the 3rd.

“Both injuries and illness are common challenges facing police departments, especially given the continued effects of COVID-19 in our communities and the higher risk of injuries faced by first responders. There is no evidence suggesting that this was a coordinated effort, and we continue to have policies in place to monitor sick time usage and address potential issues,” Sgt. Charles Wall said.

The City’s Finest said it’s happy to help when situations like this arise. On Thursday, a St. Louis police officer could be seen taking a stroll in the Central West End in uniform.

"It's a perception of safety … someone who wants to do a criminal act, sees an officer and hopefully it deters them from doing that,” Betts said.



He’s referring to an officer who is working his second gig, patrolling the Central West End on behalf of The City's Finest security company.



"I know what it’s like to come in and work from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and you get off. A lot of officers use secondary for that purpose to supplement their income,” he said.



The company only allows officers to work four-hour shifts — to prevent fatigue. The officers’ full-time employer decides how many hours a week they can work at this part-time job.



Betts said he considers it a partnership.

"The police department doesn't have to pull their resources that are on duty to handle a car break in that could possibly be handled by our officers."



When there's a crime, officers can make arrests.



"We just caught a subject two days ago with a gun trying to do a robbery,” Betts said.

The department has some 17 patrol cars and officers are encouraged to make their presence known.

"We ask them to go out, patrol and be heavily visible … we do nothing but help the city,” he said.

The City’s Finest also employs more than a dozen security officers at area businesses as well as community ambassadors who patrol on bikes.