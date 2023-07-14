St. Louisans keeping a close eye on bill that would regulate open carry

"I just think it's needed because it's getting really dangerous out here," said one concerned city resident.

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend and photographer Mark Mowrey went to north St. Louis Friday evening and within minutes met several people who told them about their frightening, personal encounters with strangers openly carrying guns around the city.

"It was scary. I was scared to walk out the house for a week," said Sharren Lenzy.

Lenzy moved from Wentzville to the city's north side. She said last year she got caught in the crossfire of a wild shooting between people visibly firing at one another.

"It was the scariest thing of my life and I had to drop to the ground. It's mostly young people I'm still seeing carrying guns," Lenzy said.

"They had assault rifles, nines, forty-fours and 45-caliber handguns," said another north side neighbor.

He said three weeks ago he came face to face with more than a dozen teens carrying high-powered guns in public.

"It was crazy! I want it to change because it's getting ridiculous around here. There are too many people getting killed around here and too many kids, " he said.

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen is now taking a shot at keeping the streets safe. On Friday, it unanimously voted 14 to zero on Board Bill 29.

The bill is aimed at banning the open carrying of guns in the city without a concealed carry permit. The concealed carry permit requires individuals to be at least 19 years old.

Board Bill 29 comes as police continue searching for several 16- and 17 year old, gun-toting teens wanted in connection with a deadly mass shooting at downtown party a few weeks ago.

A big question is if the open carry bill becomes law, will it make a big difference in city of St. Louis?

"We need more safety measures. I think it is needed," Lenzy said.

"This is not going to overnight address violence in our communities, but it's a tool. It's a path forward," said Alderwoman Cara Spencer, the bill's sponsor.

"I'm still suffering from the injury. I'm now wearing a colostomy bag as a result," said a concerned Marcus Allen.

Allen's also keeping an eye on the proposed, open carry ban.

He said last year a stranger drove by him as he walked to his north-side home, pulled out a gun and shot him twice for no reason and then sped away.

"My life has changed because of that. I think churches, the police, community groups, everybody needs to just get involved once the bill passes or whatever. I am hoping it passes," Allen said.

The bill must pass one final vote before being sent to the mayor.