St. Louis prosecutor's disciplinary hearing regarding Greitens case set to begin Monday

Gardner is accused of concealing evidence in a case involving former Governor Eric Greitens.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner faces a disciplinary hearing Monday over how she handled the 2018 investigation into Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.

Monday’s hearing is before the Missouri Office of Disciplinary Counsel. Gardner is accused of concealing evidence that might have helped Greitens in the case. Greitens ultimately resigned as governor.

The panel will recommend to the Missouri Supreme Court whether Gardner should lose her law license — and her job as prosecutor — or face other discipline as a result of alleged misconduct during the Greitens probe.



In 2017, Gardner charged Greitens with one count of invasion of privacy for allegedly snapping a compromising photo of a woman he was having an affair with without her consent in 2015, then threatening to use it against her.



Greitens pleaded not guilty, but the case never made it to court.



Greitens’ legal team accused Gardner's private investigator, William Don Tisaby, of lying about taking notes that were not turned over to the defense during an interview with the woman.

Gardner is also accused of not giving the defense her notes and failing to take reasonable remedial measures when she knew Tisaby falsely said during a deposition that he didn't receive Gardner's notes.