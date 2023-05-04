St. Louis prosecutors starting from scratch in 2-year-old double homicide case involving 7-year-old girl

The trial in the shooting deaths of Dmyah Fleming and her father Darrion-Rankin Fleming was supposed to happen next week, but prosecutors are now starting over.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis area family is feeling confusion and frustration as they await trial for the two men accused of killing 7-year-old Dmyah Fleming and her father more than two years ago. The trial was supposed to happen next week, but prosecutors are now starting from scratch.

It's a mixed bag of emotions for the victims' family. They say they got a call from St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to tell them the case is being dismissed and re-opened to help prosecutors get a fresh start.

Many won't soon forget the bright, smiley face of little Dmyah Fleming killed in January of 2021, along with her father Darrion-Rankin Fleming in a double shooting in St. Louis. Andre Anderson and Javonn Javontay Nettles are charged with murder.

Dmyah's grandmother was in the courtroom Friday for a pre-trial hearing.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, you can't let this happen.' That's like killing my son and grandaughter all over again,” Suketha Rankin said.

She's concerned about what she said she saw from the prosecutor representing her family's case.

"He was going along with the {suspect’s} lawyers, ‘Oh you’re right. I don’t know.’ It was like ‘I don't know?’ Everyone in the courtroom was getting agitated because he was in circles,” she explained.

In the courtroom, Rankin saw the two men accused of killing her loved ones.

"The suspects just lit up like Christmas trees when they heard he didn't have nothing. If that trial was going on right there and those jurors were listening to him not being prepared, he did not defend in any kind of way. I don't think he knew their names or anything,” she continued.

What she said she heard from one of the defense attorneys made matters worse.

"He said ‘My client, they need to be free. Isn't that what Kim does? Kim wants everybody free and they're innocent. Come on Kim. Let's do your job and get them out of here.’”

Flash forward to now. Rankin just learned the trial won't happen next Monday as originally scheduled. Prosecutors decided to dismiss the case and immediately pick it back up, ultimately giving them more time to get it right.

"It's almost two years. What's going on?" Rankin continued.

Although baffled, Rankin is willing to go with it if it means getting closer to justice.

"Keep it real with us. If you know you’re not ready, say hey we’re not ready. Don't sell us a dream. What we’re not going to do is be a weapon against her or whoever. I'm not here to defend you. I'm here for my son and granddaughter who cannot speak for themself. That's who I'm advocating for,” she added.

Rankin said she doesn't want prosecutors to rush the case, she just wants to make sure they have what they need to do the job right. She said this is the second time a portion of this case has been dismissed and re-started.