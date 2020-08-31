x
After a violent night in St. Louis, activists protest downtown demanding change

The mothers of Destiny Gray and RJ Dorsey attended. After speaking, they embraced each other and cried
ST. LOUIS — Several protestors took to the streets of downtown St. Louis Sunday afternoon to take a stand against violence.

This was organized by #ProtestThat, which represents nine neighborhoods around the St. Louis area that are standing up and speaking for change in the city. 

"We are here as a community representing everyone," organizer and activist Cedric Redmon said. "Fifty-three homicides in July ... somebody needs to talk about that."

So far this year, more children have been shot and killed than in all of 2019. 

The mothers of two shooting victims, Destiny Gray and RJ Dorsey, attended. After speaking, they embraced each other and cried.

On Dec. 23, 2019, 20-year-old Gray was found dead on a porch before 12:15 a.m. in the 4000 block of Cora. 

16-year-old RJ Dorsey was shot and killed outside his grandmother’s house in south St. Louis County last July.

"They ask where the outrage was when this happened in our community, when this happened to our kids," Redmond said. "We want to make sure we have a platform for that mother to come grieve or get support."

During the event, protestors laid on the ground at Tucker and Chestnut.

Redmon says this imagery gives you an idea of what loved ones see, when arriving to a crime scene.