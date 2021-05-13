St. Louis Public Library to expand hours, services

The new hours go into effect on Monday, May 17

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Public Library buildings will expand hours and services to the public next week.

The new hours, which go into effect on Monday, May 17, are:

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Thursday at Buder, Carpenter, Central, Julia Davis and Schlafly

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at Baden, Barr, Cabanne, Carondelet, Divoll, Kingshighway, Machacek and Walnut Park

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at Charing Cross and Marketplace

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at Central Express

Curbside service is available at all locations except Charing Cross, Central Express and Marketplace.

All time restrictions for the public have been removed, limited seating will be available and those who need to use a computer can reserve one for up to two hours, according to a news release from the library system. Meeting rooms will remain closed and all in-person programming remains canceled. Masks continue to be required for staff and visitors.

On Monday, the St. Louis County Library system expanded hours and opened its branches to the public without requiring appointments. Masks are required inside library branches and social distancing guidelines are in place.